Home / Sport / VIDEO: Surfer Matt Bromley Is Back With The Second Instalment Of “Risky Ripples”

VIDEO: Surfer Matt Bromley Is Back With The Second Instalment Of “Risky Ripples”

By on 19th October 2017
Featured Image Via

Who else likes a good surfing video in the middle of Autumn? “Risky Ripples” fans have been waiting for this instalment since late August.

Matt Bromley, who I mainly refer to as “surfer guy,” has released the much anticipated second episode of his surf series “Risky Ripples.” So if anyone likes the idea of carving pumpkins and watching surf footage, then today is your lucky day.

The first episode, which can be viewed here, was published on Viemo on August 23rd, 2017. It features surfer guy Matt Bromley dominating the waves somewhere off the coast of Australia. The video also features plenty of slow motion shots and ambient music for that dreamy, endorphin-releasing atmosphere associated with the ocean.

This new episode takes place off the coast of the Indonesian island of Nias, where Bromley is chasing the phantom bombie, a massive wave left over from the 2004 Earthquake. The second installment also has more slo-mo shots and laid back surf music — personally, I would’ve preferred a soundtrack like this one, but I guess everyone is a critic.

Here’s a tip: watch the videos backwards with some Pink Floyd playing behind it and see if any of it syncs up. Even if it doesn’t, I imagine that it would still be a great way to spend your night.

As a person who has never even touched a surf board, I don’t think I’d be able to give an accurate assessment of Bromley’s performance. But as someone who watches more sports-related accidents than normal sports videos, I have to say this guy is pretty good.

It isn’t all fish tacos and girls in bikinis in the world of surfing. Just so we’re all clear on how easily surfing can go wrong, here’s what it looks like when surfing goes wrong

I’m an English major at Montclair State University, with a minor in creative writing. I started writing short horror fiction when I was six years old, and hope to publish some original pieces some time in the near future. In addition to writing, I enjoy singing, drawing, and acting. Every two weeks, you can see me in my finest lingerie (and about two solid inches of makeup) acting in the Rocky Horror Picture Show with the Home of Happiness in Montclair, NJ. My passion in life is watching people slowly disintegrate their relationships, with others, over arguments like the "Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll" debate. I enjoy long walks in the woods, and I've never seen a dolphin up close.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: