Ban The Beach Break! Travel Ideas For The Intrepid

For many of us, a holiday is all about lazing around by a hotel pool and soaking up the sun. Although it’s enjoyable to do nothing but tan for a week or so, this isn’t a true reflection of travel. If your experience of travelling involves hitting the strip every night, downing free shots and sticking to a sun lounger like glue every day, it’s time to ban the beach break and try something more intrepid. If you’re keen to push the boundaries and indulge your inner adventurer, some are some suggestions for your next trip.
Thrill-seeking
If your idea of holiday activities revolves around riding banana boats or taking part in cringeworthy aqua-aerobics classes, why not try something a little more exciting? Think skydiving, bungee jumping, canyoning, skiing, white water rafting or glacier hiking. Being on holiday doesn’t always mean taking it easy, and it’s always good to challenge yourself, try new things and get the adrenaline pumping. There are loads of places you can give outdoor sports a go, from New Zealand and Australia to Iceland, the US, Canada and South Africa. It’s worth doing a bit of research before you book anything to find locations that offer the kind of active pursuits you’re after and get the best prices.
Survive or die
This sounds a little dramatic, and it’s probably not advisable to set yourself up for a vacation that may end in tragedy, but if you’re looking for the antithesis of the beach holiday, a survival mission could be right up your street. Head for the wilderness with some cheap survival gear, pitch a tent and see if you can tough it out with nothing but the essentials. Most of us are used to creature comforts, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t hang in there when times get tough. The best thing about this kind of break is that it gives you a chance to see what you’re made of. It could be a real confidence-booster, and you may be a lot more self-sufficient than you think.
Volunteering
If you’ve become a little lazy when it comes to taking holidays or you’re looking for an experience with a difference, why not consider volunteering? You may not have time to chill out and catch rays, but you’re guaranteed to get something out of your time away. The time and effort you devote to a cause will benefit others, and you’ll come across challenges and obstacles you may never have faced before. Bravery comes in many forms, and you don’t have to throw yourself out of a plane to be adventurous. Building houses in the heat, stomping through the rainforest in search of exotic species for conservation projects and teaching children in hostile environments present a challenge of a different kind.
If you’re guilty of booking a package holiday every time the summer approaches, you’re not alone. There’s nothing to be ashamed of if you love nothing more than sipping pina coladas by the pool, but if you are looking for something different, hopefully, this article has given you food for thought.
0 comments