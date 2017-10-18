Patrick Swayze Another Star Accused Of Sexual Assault

Credit: The Famous People

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Hollywood is really having its time in the media. Sadly, yet another allegation of harassment has arisen. In what is surely a shocking discovery, the late Patrick Swayze is now coming under fire for sexual misconduct.

Just recently, film producer and studio executive, Harvey Weinstein, was fired amidst accusations of sexual assault that had secretly gone on for decades. This comes on the heels of the #MeToo movement floating around social media through which sexual abuse survivors share their stories. Now Patrick Swayze joins the slew of offenses.

Swayze, who died in 2009, was an A-list star in the show business for decades. Known for titles like Dirty Dancing, Ghost, and Point Break, Patrick Swayze was a sex symbol in the industry. Married to his wife Lisa Niemi for 34 years, Swayze also had one of the sturdiest relationships in Hollywood. It now appears that perhaps the marriage was not as rock-solid as it looked to be on the outside.

The recent Swayze accusations come from Michele Mahone, a makeup artist, radio host, and stand-up comic. In a recent claim, she said the following:

“Patrick Swayze came in for an interview, and the whole time all he did was talk about how fantastic his wife was. At the end of the interview, I asked him if he wanted his makeup removed. I went back to the room and put my left hand to lift his fringe off his face while I removed his makeup with my right hand. He grabbed my waist and pulled me in and started kissing me. I was completely shocked. He wouldn’t let go. His hand moved behind my head, and it was a really forceful kiss. He said ‘Oh, this doesn’t mean we can’t work together’, and I didn’t know what to say. I was shaken. I was trembling. It was like an uncle grabbing you and kissing you. I was appalled because he just said how much he loved his wife. I felt violated. My mouth hurt. I was in absolute shock. I slowly packed up my kit hoping that by the time I was done, he’d have left the studio. But when I left, he was still in the lobby. Producers and everyone were still there. When he left, I pulled the producer (who was a woman) aside, and I told her how he kissed me. She asked if it had happened before. I said no, but they never hired me again. I called two or three weeks later, then again a month or two months later, and I never heard from them again. He was on a pedestal. He was Mr. Clean. Everyone saw him as one of the good guys, but he was a freaking pig. But who would’ve believed me?”

Unfortunately, this seems to be a resounding tune for an increasing number of women in Hollywood. Men in power violate them, and the women have nowhere to turn for help. They are forced to keep quiet for fear of media scrutiny, losing a job, or threats.

However, with a growing number of female celebrities coming forward with confessions, instances of assaults will, hopefully, begin to decline. The entertainment business has a talent for and track record of keeping horrible stories under wraps. But if Hollywood wasn’t under a microscope before, it definitely is now.

