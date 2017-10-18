VIDEO: World-Champion Skimboarder Defies Gravity

World-champion skimboarder Austin Keen from Laguna Beach, California makes getting air look too easy. Recently he’s been posting videos on Instagram showing off his hops. Watch him sprint straight at a wave, hop on his board and launch ten feet into the air from the power of the water. And those dreadlocks!
“I’m not sure what this is called but it was fun!” Keen wrote. Check him out:
"I'm not sure what this is called but it was fun!" From this mornings session. Shoutout to the legend @clarklittle for sharing this clip! Check out his movie 'Shorebreak' if you haven't already!
I love boosting airs on my @exileskimboards. #skimboarding while @baileysca charges the impact zone to get the water angle – captured by @babyaquino90
Going for the double! #skimboarding @samvictor7 📷 @ambertorrealba
