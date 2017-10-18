VIDEO: World-Champion Skimboarder Defies Gravity

72 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

World-champion skimboarder Austin Keen from Laguna Beach, California makes getting air look too easy. Recently he’s been posting videos on Instagram showing off his hops. Watch him sprint straight at a wave, hop on his board and launch ten feet into the air from the power of the water. And those dreadlocks!

“I’m not sure what this is called but it was fun!” Keen wrote. Check him out:

