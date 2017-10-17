Finnair’s Flight 666 Flew To HEL On Friday The 13th

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Finnair does not appear to be the least bit superstitious.

Flight 666 this past Friday the 13th was made all the more evil by the fact that it was a one-way ticket to HEL – Helsinki’s main international airport.

A spokeswoman for the company had to reassure spooked airline passengers:

As of October 29, some of our flight numbers in our network will change and our AY666 flight from Copenhagen to Helsinki will change to AY954.

In 11 years, we’ve flown 21 times the AY666 flight to HEL on Friday the 13th and always landed safely (see below).

The flight will be piloted by Juha-Pekka Keidasto, who doesn’t consider himself a superstition man.

✈️️ Finnair flight 666, at 13 o'clock on Friday the 13th with a 13 year old aircraft, has landed safely in HELhttps://t.co/0kWfkcARmO pic.twitter.com/OPvpyyq4F4 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 13, 2017

I’m sure there were at least a few passengers who realized this satanic situation and cancelled their flight reservations out of sheer irony. Wouldn’t do the same, but I cant say I blame them.

