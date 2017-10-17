This L.A. Rapper Got An Anne Frank Face Tattoo

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Los Angeles based rapper Arnold Gutierrez has made a very interesting life choice with his newest tattoo. His explanation is based on the fact that Anne Frank is his hero, and he’s inspired by and empathizes with her story.

Gutierrez aka ARNOLDISDEAD draws parralells from Frank’s life to his own.

and now, @Arnoldisnotdead explains his anne frank face tattoo for the people pic.twitter.com/a39cl0CHcr — Justin Staple (@justinstaple) September 13, 2017

There are people in history that didn’t have the power to control, to actually do things that they wanted to do with their lives. To be stuck in, like, a house, and end up dying and shit, dude I’m dying to make music.

That’s the way I look at it. It’s very black and white.

She ended up getting caught and ended up being murdered and yo – I’ve been put at gunpoint and I’ve had a lot of serious shit in my life before and like seeing that shit, you can’t get any worse than being killed off in your own country.

Seeing like Jewish people come in, in my own classroom and seeing them talk about the Holocaust, like survivors… that shit always stuck to me personally.

I can't for the life of me think of a reason to tattoo Anne Frank on ur face pic.twitter.com/rB2eJloZtH — No Jumper (@nojumper) September 12, 2017

His reasons make sense, but the tattoo is still bold. Why not get the same picture of Anne Frank on the side of your face and/or neck, just way smaller?

Arnold is free to do whatever he wants, and the disputable fact is that the tattoo is justified despite the fact that it’s difficult to compare your own life as a musician in L.A. to a life spent on the run evading capture in Nazi Germany.

