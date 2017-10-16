Smart Tech That’s Changing The Face Of Photography

Whether you are a professional photographer or an amateur one, that fact is that smart technology is slowly but surely changing the face of the photography industry. 20 years ago, photos were either taken on professional cameras and then developed or on instant ones – that was it.
Today, there are so many different options when it comes to taking pictures, from digital cameras to smartphones and drones, the world is a very different place to two decades ago. There are some incredible pieces of photography technology out, pieces that really are changing how we capture images.
Bearing that in mind, below we will explore the pieces of smart technology that are changing the face of the photography industry.
Drones
There is no getting away from the fact that drones are becoming increasingly popular with photographers. When it comes to capturing overhead images, drones are the pieces of kit to use. Drone photography is being used in all sorts of sectors, from wedding photography to nature photography. These pieces of kit have changed the photography sector for the better, allowing photographers to change how they capture certain images.
Specialist smartphone cases
Today, smartphones are often used as cameras. Why? Because they offer quality photos and are easy and convenient to use. There are a range of smartphone cases that come with built-in lenses that can help to improve the quality of the photos that a smartphone can take, such as the Moment iPhone X Photo Case. Aside from full cases, you can also purchase specialist smartphone clip-on lenses that improve photography or create a certain style, such as fish bowl images, for instance.
Editing apps
You no longer need a computer to edit photographs, as there are various photography editing apps to choose from. These are quick and easy to use, and many of which offer the same quality of editing as computer software does. Some of the best apps for editing include Photo Editor, Repix, and Snapseed, among others. These apps are incredible, as they offer you everything that a piece of computer software would do, and allow you to enhance images quickly and easily without compromising on quality.
Action cameras
Then there are action cameras – AKA cameras made for photographers who love to be where the action is. Whether that’s in the midst of a river, capturing images from a raft, up a mountain, or on the road, action cameras such as GoPros, for instance, can be incredibly useful. They’re stronger and sturdier than normal cameras and are much easier to use and manage, making them ideal for when you are out and about in the midst of the action.
There you have it, everything that you need to know about how smart technology is changing the face of the photography industry. There have been some amazing advancements in recent years, from the use of drones to cameras that connect to the internet and automatically upload images, the photography industry has changed significantly, and all thanks to smart technology.
Alexandra
31st October 2017 at 4:41 pm
Interesting to see the where technology has brought to photography. It’s not always ideal to carry around a DSLR on the off chance of seeing something worth photographing, but having small and powerful clip-on lenses for my phone has been ideal as it can fit in my pocket!
