‘Game of Thrones’ Begins Filming New Season And It’s Their Last Ever!

Bittersweet! Fans are excited for the new season of Game Of Thrones but it comes with some sad news.

After seven years, Belfast has opened its doors once again for the cast of Game of Thrones. This is the final time the cast will be touching down in the Northern Irish Capital, because they are filming their latest and last season.

Among the show’s biggest stars, John Bradley, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Ben Crompton have all been seen on set according to Buzzfeed.

One of the characters, Lena Headey, hasn’t been spotted yet but other essential characters have been.

A fan confirmed the presence of Tormund who is played by Kristofer Hivju. Tormund was brutally attacked by White Walkers so his presence on set can be seen as a good omen. Unlike the character who plays Beric, Richard Dormer, who hasn’t been spotted at the location just yet.

Although Kit Harington and Rose Leslies’ wedding delayed filming, the crew is ready to get the cameras rolling and scenes filmed. Either way, it won’t be until early 2019, when the six episodes of the season will be done filming, as they would take twelve months to complete.

Here are some pics with fans:

[NEWS] Another photo of Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in Belfast today. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ODBfB4cRH4 — Jonerys Source🔥❄️ (@JonerysThrones) October 9, 2017

Brandon Stark on my flight to Belfast 😬😬😬😬 was so excited and such a lovely fella 😌 #gameofthrones #starkfamily #brandonstark pic.twitter.com/Ggzmovo7jS — terri-ann baxter (@terriannbaxter) October 11, 2017

