WATCH: Carlos Santana On LSD When He Performed At Woodstock Festival

On the Biggest performance of Carlos Santana’s career, before stardom, he was on LSD!

It was on August 16th of 1969 at 2 pm when Santana brought a mixture of Latin and Rock to the Woodstock stage. This landmark performance was a hit amongst the crowd. This was especially great for a band who was relatively unknown at the time.

While the crowd enjoyed an amazing performance, Santana had been on a drug-hazed trip. The LSD he had taken, made him think that the neck of his guitar was struggling like a trapped snake.

According to what Santana told Rolling Stone in 1989, “When we first got there, around eleven in the morning, they told us we weren’t going on until eight,” “So I said, ‘Hey, I think I’ll take some psychedelics, and by the time I’m coming down, it’ll be time to go onstage and I’ll feel fine.’ But when I was peaking around two o’clock, somebody said, ‘If you don’t go right now, you’re not gonna go on.'”