Martin Scorsese Will Be Involved In Joker Origin Film!

Now, I’m a big DC and Batman fan. And by that I mean, I really like the comics and the Nolan/Burton films. Modern DC film adaptations have let me down almost every time. (Except Wonder Woman, that was pretty awesome!). But part of me, and I mean a very small part, hopes that this could be good. It looks like it has so much potential.

Not only is Scorsese helming this release but there looks to be some Hollywood heavyweights alongside him too. They’ve signed on Todd Phillips of Hangover/Due Date/Starsky and Hutch fame to direct the title. And bringing up the script will be Scott Silver who wrote 8 Mile and The Fighter.

The rumors about the film have also begun to frenetically hit the internet. One that crops up often describes this new film as being set in an unforgiving, brutal 80’s Gotham City. I think this means less of the highly polished superhero sheen we’ve come to expect. And possibly leaning more towards Scorsese’s earlier dark, gritty films like Taxi Driver and Mean Streets.

Like I’ve said, the potential here is massive. But so is the potential for this to be royally screwed up. I mean the less said about the abysmal Suicide Squad the better really. Hopefully bringing the Joker center of the screen under the guidance of this lot will bring about something special. Especially as the superhero genre has been undergoing a bit of a renaissance at the moment. Logan and Deadpool changing our perceptions most recently.

I suppose now we all just have to wait and see what happens.

Please DC, please don’t mess this one up too!

