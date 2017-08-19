VIDEO: The US Office ‘That’s What She Said’ Compilation

Image Via: Sporcle

American sitcoms are just as big a part of the TV realm like big budget dramas Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead are. Some of the most popular include Happy Days, Cheers, The Simpsons, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Two and a Half Men, Scrubs, Parks & Recreation and countless others from across the pond, before mentioning British greats such as Only Fools and Horses, Fawlty Towers, Black Adder, The Thick of It and The IT Crowd.

Two more titans to add to the list are Ricky Gervais’ and Stephen Merchant’s The Office, which achieved countless awards and praise for its two seasons. Another is The US Office, based on the UK version, which, at first, was met with hesitation and concern when replicating something so brilliant. But once the show gained more and more momentum, it wasn’t long before audiences and critics alike began to love Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and co.

With its mocumentary style and witty humour, it’s easy to see why the show became a huge success and has amounted such a vast fanbase. Flooded through social media are memes and videos I guarantee you’ve watch a thousand times or more, such as the CPR drill or how they react to a fire. In the last few weeks, the series’ official YouTube channel has compiled every ‘That’s What She Said’ from 9 seasons worth of content. Pure enjoyment, check it out below (that’s what she said).

A line that’s so simple, you laugh every time. Especially with Carell leading the main cast, his delivery makes the innocence of a childish, school-like reply all the greater. Unfortunately, The US Office isn’t available on Netflix or Amazon Prime, but the boxset wouldn’t break the bank if you’re thinking of which sitcom to watch next.

