WATCH: ‘Game of Thrones’ Sings ‘Ice Ice Baby’ In Fan Mashup Video

Image via: HBO

I know, you’re probably sick of all the ‘Game of Thrones’ related news by now.

While GOT overload may be getting to you, this is still something I’m sure you’ll want to see: one dedicated fan spliced together a rendition of Vanilla Ice’s classic 1990 hit song ‘Ice Ice Baby’ from ‘Game of Thrones’ dialogue.

And considering all the references to ice and winter in the show, this mashup is long overdue.

Check out the clip below:

Putting any qualms you have about the actual song aside, you have to admire the creativity and hard work that must have gone into this video.

