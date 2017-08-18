Home / TV & Film / “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Is The New Victim Of The HBO Hackers

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Is The New Victim Of The HBO Hackers

By on 18th August 2017
Image via

HBO takes another round of casualties at the hands of a group of hackers. They’ve leaked a batch of full-length episodes of the anticipated upcoming season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, over a month before the official release date on Oct 1. The end of the show’s 6-year hiatus might already be off to a rocky start.

This group of hackers has been responsible for an ongoing “cyber incident” since the end of July. The hackers have managed to steal and leak all sorts of information, from “Game of Thrones” scripts, to financial documents. They claim to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of information that they’re holding hostage, supposedly for a ransom.

HBO remains unshakable. “We are not in communication with the hacker,” they say, “and we’re not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released”

We can probably expect more hi-jinks from these hackers in the future.

In the meantime, the people are faced with a moral dilemma: 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you want to see more about the show’s upcoming return, then click here.

I'm 20, I like to write, and I'm still figuring things out. I'm at the College of William & Mary with a major in Psychology and a minor in Creative Writing.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: