“Curb Your Enthusiasm” Is The New Victim Of The HBO Hackers

HBO takes another round of casualties at the hands of a group of hackers. They’ve leaked a batch of full-length episodes of the anticipated upcoming season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, over a month before the official release date on Oct 1. The end of the show’s 6-year hiatus might already be off to a rocky start.

This group of hackers has been responsible for an ongoing “cyber incident” since the end of July. The hackers have managed to steal and leak all sorts of information, from “Game of Thrones” scripts, to financial documents. They claim to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of information that they’re holding hostage, supposedly for a ransom.

HBO remains unshakable. “We are not in communication with the hacker,” they say, “and we’re not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released”

We can probably expect more hi-jinks from these hackers in the future.

In the meantime, the people are faced with a moral dilemma:

To watch the leaked episodes of Curb Your enthusiasm or not watch pic.twitter.com/h0Ukr7OJiL — Shaun Newkirk (@Shauncore) August 16, 2017

OH MY WORD THE CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM EPISODES HAVE LEEEAKED FULLY!! OHHHHH MY TOO TEMPTED — Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) August 16, 2017

