Pulled Pork Burger With Fried Macaroni Bun Could Be The Next Best Thing

Image Via: Metro.co.uk

Now over the last decade, the burger has transformed and reformed from having lettuce as buns, along with fried noodles and french fries. But now, dare I say it, the burger world is inducting a new addition to the burger coalition: The Mac Daddy Beef Meats Pulled Pork from Eastway Brasserie in London.

This juicy burger entails a beef patty, topped with pulled pork, pillowed on lettuce and a slice of cheddar! All of these ingredients are stuffed in the middle of a fried macaroni and cheese bun. Some may say this is pressing the envelope a little too far because one must be willing to put a few extra pounds on, but I mean who cares when your taste buds can go on a savory trip to mac and cheese burger world. I mean there’s about two complete meals in this sandwich. But hey, it looks pretty darn good!

The craziest thing is that this burger is $21.00 and only available from August 21st to the 25th. I mean I don’t even pay that much for a pair of shoes. But since it’s food, I guess it’s totally worth it! However, on National Burger Day, August 24th, you get a 20% discount. And just incase you’re in the same boat as me and not a mathematician; on August 24th this burger will set you back a good $16.95. So save up your pennies (and your stomach) to try the Mac Daddy next week.

