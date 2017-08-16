Artist Turns His Son’s Doodles Into Amazing Anime Drawings

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

This is Anime like you’ve never seen it before.

Most kids like to doodle. Some are good, some are bad, but generally it’s just a pretty good way for kids to outlet their creativity. For this kid though, his doodles are a little bit more important and useful than the average kids’.

Thomas Romain is a French designer living in Tokyo. His latest project is turning his son’s doodles into stunning anime. Romain takes his son’s drawings and uses them as a template. As for the rest, well, it’s better to just look for yourself. If you want to check out his Instagram and scroll through his many amazing pieces of artwork, check it out here.

So, what does it look like?

Father and Sons’ Design Workshop You’ll find making-of videos and drawing advice on my Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/thomasromain Please check it out and support us! No.32 : Samourai girl Original design by my son Itsuki (8) A post shared by Thomas Romain (@thomasintokyo) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Father and Sons’ Design Workshop You can support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thomasromain No.26 : Yago the apothecary Original design by my son Itsuki (8) It has been exactly 6 months that we’ve started this project! Yeaaaah! Thank you for following us!❤️ A post shared by Thomas Romain (@thomasintokyo) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Father and Sons’ Design Workshop You can support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thomasromain No.24 : Forgotten Giant Original design by my son Itsuki (8) A post shared by Thomas Romain (@thomasintokyo) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

You’re lying if you say this isn’t one of the most amazing and creative things you’ve ever seen. He literally transforms the doodles (which for a kid, are already pretty good) into intricately designed anime characters. This artist clearly has an incredibly good eye and and a very original approach.

Imagine being a kid and seeing your drawings turned into something this cool. It must be a pretty good confidence boost knowing his own art has helped his dad to create something so professional.

Thomas Romain’s drawings have helped him to rapidly grow his social media accounts, his Instagram now almost at 40k followers and his Twitter an impressive 133K.

