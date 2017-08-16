Artist Turns His Son’s Doodles Into Amazing Anime Drawings

This is Anime like you’ve never seen it before.
Most kids like to doodle. Some are good, some are bad, but generally it’s just a pretty good way for kids to outlet their creativity. For this kid though, his doodles are a little bit more important and useful than the average kids’.
Thomas Romain is a French designer living in Tokyo. His latest project is turning his son’s doodles into stunning anime. Romain takes his son’s drawings and uses them as a template. As for the rest, well, it’s better to just look for yourself. If you want to check out his Instagram and scroll through his many amazing pieces of artwork, check it out here.
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
You’re lying if you say this isn’t one of the most amazing and creative things you’ve ever seen. He literally transforms the doodles (which for a kid, are already pretty good) into intricately designed anime characters. This artist clearly has an incredibly good eye and and a very original approach.
Imagine being a kid and seeing your drawings turned into something this cool. It must be a pretty good confidence boost knowing his own art has helped his dad to create something so professional.
Thomas Romain’s drawings have helped him to rapidly grow his social media accounts, his Instagram now almost at 40k followers and his Twitter an impressive 133K.
