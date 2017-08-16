© Weibo

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Chinese Twitter is facing a crisis, but it isn’t a virus, a system error, or even cyberbully. It’s Heart-Shaped Boobs.

The trend started on Weibo — a social media site comparable to a Chinese Twitter — with a selfie-based internet challenge. The Heart-Shaped Boobs challenge has been encouraging women to take pictures of themselves topless while holding their hands, in the shape of a heart, in front of their breasts.

The challenge was started by laydiexskull, who posted the picture seen below.

The Heart-Shaped Boobs challenge has been causing problems for Chinese authorities since it started. The pictures (few as they may be) are being viewed as pornographic due to the fact that they contain uncensored female nipples. Though many sites are being shut down for sharing the photos, the challenge is drawing attention to the larger issue of equality. I think it’s safe to say that this project is a comment on selective censorship, which is being used to deny women the same rights as men as far as what’s considered obscene. This Weibo account is making a point through peaceful protest (which is quite clear, as we can tell from the heart), that if it’s okay for a man’s nipples to be seen in public platforms, then it should be okay for a woman’s nipples to be seen just the same. To regard one as acceptable, and the other “pornographic” is the reason why the world needs this challenge.

Since the challenge was introduced to the internet, surprisingly few women have posted pictures of themselves, though many of the pictures that have surfaced have been taken down. In addition to the pictures being removed, some of the pages have been deleted for sharing them, and over two thousand people have been banned for sharing “pornographic content.” It looks like the next move for this challenge is for it to gain support on other social media sites in hopes of it catching wind and making a change. Which means it’s time to say goodbye to shirts and hello to equality!

Breasts seem to be a great way to make points about serious issues, whether it’s women’s rights, or breast cancer, as this lovely ad clearly shows.