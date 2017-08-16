Image: Reddit

171 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

In a generation obsessed with rehashing, it comes as no surprise that certain historical patterns (even the ones that failed miserably the first time around) are repeating themselves. Neo-Nazi rallies are becoming more and more frequent, but thankfully, so is Nazi shaming.

On Saturday, August 12th, a rally was held at the University of Virginia, to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Civil War general Robert E. Lee. The rally was a held by a group of neo-Nazis, who — shockingly — opposed the statue’s removal. But rather than keeping a peaceful, civil protest, they decided to resort to violence when they didn’t get their way. The protest of the Nazis was countered by a group who were eager to see the statue taken down.

One Nazi, by the name of Alex Fields, got into his car and drove directly into the crowd of Antifa protesters, killing Heather Heyer, and injuring nineteen others. And where was the leader of this demonstration when the violence broke out? Among the ones who fled (because of course they fled the scene) was the organizer of the protest — Jason Kessler. Let’s get something straight here, if you’re a part of a notoriously racist movement that uses hate speech and advocates violence, then maybe you should pick a someone with a stronger stomach to be your leader. It’s hard to look tough when you’re afraid of the violence that your own radical group started.

These are not the brightest times for our country, but thankfully there is a silver lining. The Twitter account Yes, You’re Racist, which has been exposing white supremacists online since 2012, has made it a priority to reveal the identity of every Nazi who was at that rally. They are requesting assistance from anyone online who can help them identify the remaining facists. Here are some of the protesters they’ve identified so far:

If you recognize any of the Nazis marching in #Charlottesville, send me their names/profiles and I’ll make them famous #GoodNightAltRight pic.twitter.com/2tA9xliFVU — Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) 12 August 2017

Cole White, from California — allegedly works at Top Dog restaurant in Berkeley pic.twitter.com/gxPvwQtAPw — Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) 12 August 2017

Cole was part of the violent protests in Oakland back in May pic.twitter.com/yQQkTqXUMl — Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) 12 August 2017

Any Arkansas Engineering folks recognize this guy? Must be awfully proud of his school to represent it at a Klan rally… pic.twitter.com/S9Cr5g0fC3 — Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) 12 August 2017

Lil dude with the pedo ‘stache is @millennial_matt, one of @bakedalaska‘s white supremacist homies pic.twitter.com/GQbWf1QRjA — Yes, You’re Racist (@YesYoureRacist) 12 August 2017

If you have valid information about the identities of these “Unite the Right” members, please do not hesitate to contact Yes, You’re Racist. There is a difference between standing up for your beliefs and assaulting those who disagree with you. This is terrorism. These people belong in jail and Twitter needs your help to make that possible.

As a final message to the Nazi party, I think the following image pretty much sums up how this country feels about you.

Remember that Nazi who kept getting punched whenever he tried to spread his hate speech? Let’s all take a minute to appreciate that once again.