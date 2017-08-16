L.A. Based Brand ‘V/SUAL’ Makes Skateboards Of Game Of Thrones World Map

V/SUAL and HBO

Now it feels like Christmas in the middle of August! HBO has partnered up with an L.A. based brand, V/SUAL apparel to make a seven part streetwear for the Game of Thrones.

Not only, is V/SUAL blessing the scene with their “Rep the Realm” streetwear , but a five part skateboard collection that displays the Game of Thrones map; all embodying the seventh season.

Stephen Vanasco, photographer and founder of V/SUAL; speaks in regards to coming up with the skateboard design.“For me [Vanasco] skateboard decks have always been a work of art.” And bada boom bada bang, the decks became the canvas for the Game of Thrones world.

Other additions to the “Rep the Realm” campaign are expected from Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club, Alife and 40s & Shorties.

