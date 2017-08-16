VIDEO: Colbert Faces Off With The Incredibly Hot Hot Sauce ‘Mega Death Sauce With Liquid Rage’

227 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Bring out the hot sauce and people start talking as evidenced by Sean Evans’ interview tactic. Colbert throws himself in the “belly of the beast” with Evans and does a “Hot Ones” interview.

The interview includes a range of hot sauces that escalate from 2100 Scovilles to 550,000. That’s 110 times hotter than a jalapeno.

According to Colbert, Evans’ interview tactic breaks down the interviewee’s inhibitions, allowing for more honest and candid responses.

See what the sauce did to Colbert: