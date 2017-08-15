VIDEO: Neil DeGrasse Tyson Is All For Legalizing Marijuana

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

During a Facebook Live event, famed scientist Neil Degrasse Tyson weighed in on the legalization of marijuana saying, “If you really analyze it, relative to other things that are legal, there’s no reason for it to ever have been made illegal in the system of laws.”

He’s not known for agreeing often agreeing with the sentiments of late scientist Carl Sagan, but when asked by host Chuck Nice about his thoughts on the criminalization of marijuana he agrees that it makes no sense.

In a Reddit AMA video, Tyson was asked about psychedelic use and he says he prefers to work when he’s on the least altered state of awareness – the one that’s closest to reality. He even jokes about writing a Q&A column with a bottle of wine, his own personal homage to Ernest Hemingway. Going back and reading his work, he realizes it wasn’t half as good as he thought it was at the time.

Tyson argues in the Facebook Live interview that, “alcohol is legal and it can mess you up way more than smoking a few J’s.”