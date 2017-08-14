Home / Music / 18-Year-Old British Beatboxer Gains Over A Million Views In Under 20 Days

18-Year-Old British Beatboxer Gains Over A Million Views In Under 20 Days

By on 14th August 2017
Talent like this is exceedingly rare and usually the result of some mutant genetic malfunction that may have occurred during conception.

Eighteen-year-old British beatboxer D-Low is one of those gifted people. He’s won championships for beatboxing, which you may think is okay, great but you’ve heard it before. What makes D-Low different is that he actually makes music with his mouth, complete with sound effects as if he were using a soundboard.

Check him out here:

Not only is this incredible and makes you assume that he might be from another planet, but with this video, he’s also gotten over a million views in under 20 days. If that’s not record-breaking, I don’t know what is.

Located on Long Island, I'm an aspiring writer with a passion for everything from culture to martial arts to food, etc. I'm currently studying toward my Bachelor's degree at Stony Brook University with a Major in English and a Minor in Journalism.
