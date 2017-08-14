Home / Art / Girls Gets Insane ‘Event Horizon’ Tattoo Covering Her Whole Face!

Girls Gets Insane 'Event Horizon' Tattoo Covering Her Whole Face!

14th August 2017
This is one bold tattoo-statement. 

A young woman made the ultimate decision to tattoo her face with an extreme design.

The 90’s cult classic, Event Horizon, is the influence for the tattoo. The film is a psychological sci-fi and it’s one huge mind-fuck of a movie. Furthermore, it features some terrifying scenes as you can see below, however one girl thought that this would be perfect for a tattoo.

Overall, the finished tattoo is a really bold move, and I’m sure that some people will not agree with the girl’s brave choices. Tattooist Paul Booth defends his client’s decision;

“The fresh stuff on her face will lighten about 50% or so after it heals and settles in. That’s the plan. AND if I might add… yes she has a successful career, and yes she knew exactly what she was getting into… and yes, I got to know her from our previous sessions before I even went near her face. You are looking at an empowered woman who did it in her own unique way… she is not a misguided fool. I’m honoured to have played a role in that. Cheers Kris! Go knock em dead.” – @paulbooth  

Take a look at the finished piece.  

It’s not my cup of tea at all, but who are we to judge? As Booth says, this was not a snap decision and was made responsibly by the client.

Each to their own!

For a look into the negatives of face tattoos, see what this guy has to say. 

