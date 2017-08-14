VIDEO: Does Floyd Mayweather Really Deserve This House?

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

You all know the boxing mega-star Floyd Mayweather Jr. If you’ve ever wondered how this guy lives his life after winning so many fights, check out these videos from FightHype. To put it in perspective, his sixteen-year-old son has a Rolls Royce and he FaceTimes 50 Cent regularly… yeah.

He’s now only a few weeks out from his next huge fight with Conor McGregor. The fight is commonly referred to as “The Money Fight”. These videos make you wonder if this guy needs anymore money as it is, and, if he even deserves it regardless of his wins.

