Eighth film of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series and prequel to the original of the eight, “Leatherface” is airing this October.

The eponymous, mentally handicapped teen-killer Leatherface and three others escape from the mental hospital they’d been living in–along with a nurse they kidnap. As a prequel, the film lays out the creation of the crazed murderer: the son of a mother who encouraged his homicidal tendencies. Directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, Leatherface airs just in time for a spooky Halloween, along with a remake of Stephen King’s “It” and a clown-thriller called “Behind the Sightings.”

