VIDEO: Red Bull Slopestyler Syzmon Godziek Backflips The Tour De Polongne Mid-Race

Godziek swapped his MTB for a road bike to take part in the Tour de Pologne race today. However, Godziek wasn’t there to race alongside the global stars of professional road cycling. Instead, he took to the air to perform a backflip over the main body of the race, shortly after it began its final stage in Bukowina Tatrzańska, Poland. Photo via: @lukas_nazdraczew

Syzmon Godziek sending one of the sickest backflips done on a mountain bike ever. This is just yet another example of how insane these Red Bull riders are. Godziek wanted to make sure the majority of the Tour De Polongne cyclists know that bikes aren’t just land-dwelling vehicles.

I know those racers stuck on the ground wanna fly like Godziek.

