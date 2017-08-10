VIDEO: Slim Shady’s Battle-Rap Inspired Film – Check Out ‘Bodied’ Produced By Eminem Himself

199 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

“Battle rap isn’t boxing – it’s a street-fight.”

Eminem is returning to the movie business with a producer credit on the new comedy movie Bodied which follows the story of a university student that writes a controversial thesis on the rap battle scene. The movie is currently in post-production but we know that Em has been producing the movie alongside music director Joseph Kahn.

MC Goggles really took a beating from Megaton there.

By now I hope we’ve all seen Eminem’s 8 Mile, because if you haven’t I’d recommend checking out that classic before watching Bodied.

Maliciously ill-minded and brutal battle-rap is in many cases how a lot of amazing lyricists are discovered and rise to popularity. Em’s new film seems like a look into the underground rap community that he himself grew up in, in a less serious sense with a bit of added satire and comedy.

Eminem has a new album coming out soon, and its rumored to feature the all-time legendary producer, Dr. Dre.