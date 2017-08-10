The Position Of Grapes In The Industry… And Our Small Funny Life!

Grapes are the world’s favorite fruit among tomatoes, mangoes, and banana. They come in a various variety including black, red, purple, golden and white. The grapes help reduce your chances to get a heart attack since it increases the level of nitric acid in the blood which helps refrain blood from clotting.
It can help cure many diseases including a migraine, kidney disease, and help reduce fatigue. Let’s see how grapes are part of our daily lives as a fruit and as a part of other products.
Grape as a Fruit!
Grapes serve as a very good snack. It is almost 75% water; hence, low in calories and you can just pop in some at any time. They have low levels of cholesterol, fats, and sodium and are rich in vitamins like vitamin K and vitamin C.
You can easily find market stuffed with grapes based food items like grape jams, grape jelly, and grape juice. It is also being used in bakery items like fruit cakes and fruit salads. It is known for its health benefits and is largely consumed by people around the world in their daily routine.
You may also use grapes as horses’ and rabbits’ treat. There will be people wondering if they can safely eat grapes. The answer to the question is fortunately yes. You may choose to treat your pet occasionally with grapes. But one must remember, too much of grapes may not be good for their appetite as grapes when taken in huge quantity acts as a laxative.
Grapes to Raisins!
Grapes are also largely consumed as a dry fruit popularly known as a raisin. Converting grapes into raisins is a very easy task. You need to take the fresh grapes (purple ones are considered most appropriate).
Wash them thoroughly. If required, add two drops of household bleach in a quarter cup of water and dip your grapes into this solution and then again wash with clean water. Now place these grapes on a perforated tray so that air can circulate the fruit. Put this tray under the sun for some days.
Keep rotating the fruit to have even exposure on all sides. In some days the original grapes would dry and convert into raisins. Store them in an airtight container and consume them as per your requirements.
You can use raisins in a variety of ways. Just pop them as a snack. They are an instant source of energy and can be stored in your car or your handbags. Since they are dried, they live for ages without getting spoiled.
You can make them part of your daily meal. Just sprinkle some raisins onto your oatmeal in place of sugar. They are also widely used in your kitchen while preparing various things like a cookie or a muffin. They can easily replace sugar from your various meals or just put them with other dry fruits in your salads or snack bars.
Grapes to Wine…
Grapes are converted to juice which is kept with yeast mold and bacteria at a certain temperature to convert it into wine. This process is called fermentation. It is largely consumed in Europe and America as a side drink to accompany their dinner. Wines come in many varieties depending on their purity and color. Based on the color it could be diversified into red and white wine. It is considered a healthy option amongst other alcohols.
It can help you reduce heart-related risks and is considered to increase the lifespan of a person when consumed in moderate quantities on a regular basis. It is considered as ladies drink due to low levels of alcohol in it. Ladies also consider it as a beauty drink as it is said to enhance their overall beauty regarding glow on their face and an extra bounce in their hairs.
Wines are to be stored with some precision since they have low alcohol content and are at the danger of getting perished if not. The wine bottles need to be stored on their sides so that bottle cork remains moist. It should not encounter direct sunlight and should be stored in a cool, damp place.
Many are unaware, but red wine is also used as part of cooking or flavoring agent. Due to its intense aroma, many chefs use it to add the aroma and flavor to finished dishes.
Many women rinse their hairs with wine to get that lustrous and bouncy hair in an instance. You may even encounter anti-ageing wine facial in most of the parlors and spas these days.
If you are aware of any other use of grapes, please share it in our comment section.
