Which Shampoo Is Best for Your Hair Type?

When it comes to hair care, it all boils down to your shampoo. It doesn’t matter how good you are at blow drying or doing elaborate styles to take over Instagram if your hair is greasy, flat and lifeless. When you need to get your hair to look stunning, the truth really does lie on the shampoo. How do you know which shampoo to use? Here are tips that will help you know which shampoo to use for the best results – and the answer lies in your hair type.
For coloured hair – improving the tones
When you have coloured hair, you’re probably focused on finding a shampoo that enhances and improves the tone. When you colour your hair, washing is really your biggest enemy, as each wash will reduce the brightness and radiance of the colour. The key to keeping your hair beautiful and healthy is to find a colour shampoo that actually magnifies the hues in your hair. Here are some good coloured hair shampoos based on the colour of your hair:
· Blonde – Pureology Perfect 4 Platinum Shampoo
· Brown – Redken Color Extend Shampoo
· Black –L’Oréal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Colour Care System Moisture Shampoo
· Red – John Frieda Radiant Red
For long hair – adding lightness to your locks
Long hair will look dull and greasy if you’re not using the right shampoo. The more hair you have and the longer it is, the easier it is for it to start dragging along the scalp and result in a frizzy and lifeless look. When picking up the shampoo, you must find a silicone-free product that adds lightness to the hair. Consider opting for the Kérastase Cristalliste Bain Cristal Thick Shampoo.
For short hair – maintaining the natural oils
Short hair is super stylish but it can be difficult to keep looking healthy. The reason is product build-up, which can be much quicker in this kind of hair type. However, continuous washing of short hair can actually increase the greasiness – you definitely don’t want to be washing it up every single day.
The solution is to opt for a hair shampoo than cleanses without removing the natural oils from the scalp. You could use the Dove Daily Moisture Therapy Shampoo or even opt for a dry shampoo such as the Batiste Dry Shampoo Blush.
For wavy hair – enhancing the waves
If you are after a wavy hair with an almost bedhead-like style, you need a light shampoo that adds texture to your hair. It’s important the shampoo isn’t full of chemicals and that it doesn’t attempt to reduce the waviness of the hair – in certain sense, you don’t want to use shampoos that promise a silky smooth finish. One of the best shampoos for wavy hair is Bumble and Bumble’s Surf Foam Wash Shampoo. This adds the right amount of texture while still removing oil from the scallop and the hair follicles.
For fine hair – increasing the volume
You might have a fine hair that just needs a bit of oomph in order to look stunning. Fine hair so often ends up lacking structure and when you combine it with greasiness, you have a sleek and lifeless hair as a result. The only solution is to opt for a volume boosting shampoo, such as the Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo. Another good option to pick is Shu Uemura’s Muroto Volume Pure Lightness Shampoo.
Textured hair – removing the signs of styling
Some of us love hair styling products. Depending on your haircut, you might need to use multiple styling products from wax to Hairspray. This kind of layering of styling products will add texture, but it can also be detrimental on the hair if not removed properly. When it comes to washing highly textured hair, you need something powerful enough to get rid of the styling products without damaging the hair.
Kinky-Curly Come Clean Shampoo is a super affordable product that you want to use every once in a while. It will remove product build-up and clarify the scalp. However, it’s a rather powerful product so you don’t want to overdo it. Just pick this shampoo and use it every two weeks to get the textures right.
It’s likely your hair falls under two categories in the above list. You might have coloured hair that’s also wavy. In these instances, it might be a good idea to pick both shampoos and alternate between them – this can actually be good for the hair in terms of maintaining its natural oils. If you do want to shop for multiple shampoo products and do it without breaking the budget, you might want to check out the link:
http://www.voucherbin.co.uk/stores/beautyspin/.
There you’ll find tons of products – including the above products – and other beauty products to help you maintain beautiful locks.
So, stop your hair struggles for the last time and pick a shampoo that’s best for your hair type.
