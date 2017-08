Image Credit: ComingSoon.net

James Gunn, director of “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” has finally released the full video of the ending credits song ‘Inferno’. As imagined this video will showcase Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Stan Lee and the illustrious David Hasselhoff. If you thought Guardians 2 was great, then you’ll love this ‘Inferno’ music video.

