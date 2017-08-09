This Is How Brad Pitt Became So Cut For The Cult Film: ‘Fight Club’

199 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

Ever find yourself wondering how Brad Pitt worked himself into the psychopathic Adonis that is Tyler Durden in ‘Fight Club’? I haven’t either, but there are people who probably have, so this is more for them than it is for me or you.

Apparently, it takes a considerable amount of discipline, combined with much time and effort, to sculpt yourself into the pectoral popping ab machine that Brad Pitt played in the much beloved that screened in 1999. Here is a day by day list of Pitt’s exercise routine leading up to the movie’s release:

Monday – Chest

Push-ups – 3 sets of 25 reps

Bench press – 25, 15 & 8 reps @ 165, 195, 225 lbs

Nautilus press – 15 reps @ 80, 100, 130 lbs

Incline press – 15 reps @ 80, 100, 130 lbs

Pec deck – 15 reps @ 60, 70, 80 lbs

Tuesday – Back

25 pull ups – 3 sets to fatigue

Seated rows – 3 sets @ 75, 80, 85 lbs

Lat pull downs – 3 sets @ 135, 150, 165 lbs

T-bar rows – 3 sets @ 80, 95, 110 lbs

Wednesday – Shoulders

Arnold press – 3 sets @ 55 lbs

Laterals – 3 sets @ 30 lbs

Front raises – 3 sets @ 25 lbs

Thursday – Biceps & Triceps

Preacher curls – 3 sets @ 60, 80, 95 lbs

EZ curls cable – 3 sets @ 50, 65, 80 lbs

Hammer curls – 3 sets @ 30, 45, 55 lbs

Push downs – 3 sets @ 70, 85, 100 lbs

Friday & Saturday – Cardio

Treadmill – 1 hour at 80-90% MHR

Sunday – Rest (finally!)

It must also be mentioned that a fairly lean diet went hand in hand with this steady work out plan.

Breakfast: Eggs (six whites, seven yolks) and 75g of oatmeal with raisins

Mid-Morning Snack: Tinned tuna in whole wheat pita breads

Lunch: Two chicken breasts, 75-100g brown rice or pasta and green veggies

Pre-Workout Snack: A protein bar or whey protein shake and a banana

Post Workout: Whey protein shake and a banana

Dinner: Grilled fish or chicken, brown rice or pasta, vegetables and salad.

Evening Snack: Casein protein shake or low fat cottage cheese (slow release protein).

As intense as this whole approach must have been, you can’t really question the results. I mean, this is what the man got to see in the mirror after all that rigorous effort, so his strategy obviously prevailed.

