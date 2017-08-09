This Is How Brad Pitt Became So Cut For The Cult Film: ‘Fight Club’

Ever find yourself wondering how Brad Pitt worked himself into the psychopathic Adonis that is Tyler Durden in ‘Fight Club’? I haven’t either, but there are people who probably have, so this is more for them than it is for me or you.
Apparently, it takes a considerable amount of discipline, combined with much time and effort, to sculpt yourself into the pectoral popping ab machine that Brad Pitt played in the much beloved that screened in 1999. Here is a day by day list of Pitt’s exercise routine leading up to the movie’s release:
Monday – Chest
Push-ups – 3 sets of 25 reps
Bench press – 25, 15 & 8 reps @ 165, 195, 225 lbs
Nautilus press – 15 reps @ 80, 100, 130 lbs
Incline press – 15 reps @ 80, 100, 130 lbs
Pec deck – 15 reps @ 60, 70, 80 lbs
Tuesday – Back
25 pull ups – 3 sets to fatigue
Seated rows – 3 sets @ 75, 80, 85 lbs
Lat pull downs – 3 sets @ 135, 150, 165 lbs
T-bar rows – 3 sets @ 80, 95, 110 lbs
Wednesday – Shoulders
Arnold press – 3 sets @ 55 lbs
Laterals – 3 sets @ 30 lbs
Front raises – 3 sets @ 25 lbs
Thursday – Biceps & Triceps
Preacher curls – 3 sets @ 60, 80, 95 lbs
EZ curls cable – 3 sets @ 50, 65, 80 lbs
Hammer curls – 3 sets @ 30, 45, 55 lbs
Push downs – 3 sets @ 70, 85, 100 lbs
Friday & Saturday – Cardio
Treadmill – 1 hour at 80-90% MHR
Sunday – Rest (finally!)
It must also be mentioned that a fairly lean diet went hand in hand with this steady work out plan.
Breakfast: Eggs (six whites, seven yolks) and 75g of oatmeal with raisins
Mid-Morning Snack: Tinned tuna in whole wheat pita breads
Lunch: Two chicken breasts, 75-100g brown rice or pasta and green veggies
Pre-Workout Snack: A protein bar or whey protein shake and a banana
Post Workout: Whey protein shake and a banana
Dinner: Grilled fish or chicken, brown rice or pasta, vegetables and salad.
Evening Snack: Casein protein shake or low fat cottage cheese (slow release protein).
As intense as this whole approach must have been, you can’t really question the results. I mean, this is what the man got to see in the mirror after all that rigorous effort, so his strategy obviously prevailed.
