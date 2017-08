199 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwjDiq4CB78

Ever want the delicious taste of Shake Shack without leaving home?

Thankfully, Mark Rosati, the culinary director of the burger chain, shows the internet first hand on how to make their cheesy fries and classic black and white milkshake (Shake Shack style).

Dig in and Enjoy!