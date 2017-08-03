Action Bronson’s Video “The Chairman’s Intent” Revs Up Attention For New Album

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Action Bronson drops newest video in order to hype up his long awaited sophomore album.

Despite the albums name, Blue Chips 7000 will be the 3rd installment of rapper, television host, & entrepreneur Action Bronson’s “Blue Chips” series. Except this time, the project comes with much heightened expectations.

The Blue Chips 7000 project is expected to be Bronsalino’s sophomore album, his longer over-due follow up to 2015’s debut “Mr. Wonderful”. Despite keeping busy with shows such as Vice’s “Fuck, That’s Delicious!”, Mr. Baklava has stayed pretty quiet in terms of releasing new music. Long time fans sich as myself have grown with desperation for Action to drop a new project. But he is now back with a vengeance with a series of new fire singles, including a video for his newest released song, “The Chairman’s Intent”.

The music video stay’s true to both Bronson’ lyrical and cinematography background. The instrumentation consists of very golden era reminiscent sounds plus crafty and zany Bronson lyrics (ex. Two pumps from the inhaler got me feeling like Morris Taylor, two kisses on the cheek for my tailor). Add this onto the action packed/kung fu filled story line that a wigged Action Bronson takes apart in and it makes for a pretty exciting video. As a long time Action fan, I could not be more excited for his newest piece of work. Despite what seemed to be the long lasting and most frustrating hiatus from any musical output, “Blue Chips 7000” is shaping up to be very, very, wonderful.

With all the power of science and the stars Blue Chips 7000 will be out in August. I’m sorry for the unreal delay. It won’t happen again.

— BLUE CHIPS 7000 (@ActionBronson) July 5, 2017

