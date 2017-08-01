Home / Drugs / This Dog Owner Skipped Going To The Vet And Medicated His Pup With CBD Oil

By on 1st August 2017
Most pet owners opt to take their domesticated animal to a veterinarian when it becomes sick. In the case of this master, he chose to treat his dog with a more “homeopathic” remedy. The remedy, you ask? CBD oil, or cannabidiol hemp oil, if you are a science nerd and prefer the full name of the chemical.

It’s nice to know that not only humans can benefit from the soothing effect of marijuana; now dogs can hop on the reefer train, as well. In a world where weed is becoming increasingly more accessible, socially accepted, and even has made some real strides in the field of medicine, there may be a day in the not too distant future where occurrences like this one will be more of the norm.  

Take a look at this video, and watch as this pooch transitions from having a serious case of the shakes, to moving steady as a ship sailing on calm waters.

