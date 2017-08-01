This Dog Owner Skipped Going To The Vet And Medicated His Pup With CBD Oil

213 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

Most pet owners opt to take their domesticated animal to a veterinarian when it becomes sick. In the case of this master, he chose to treat his dog with a more “homeopathic” remedy. The remedy, you ask? CBD oil, or cannabidiol hemp oil, if you are a science nerd and prefer the full name of the chemical.

It’s nice to know that not only humans can benefit from the soothing effect of marijuana; now dogs can hop on the reefer train, as well. In a world where weed is becoming increasingly more accessible, socially accepted, and even has made some real strides in the field of medicine, there may be a day in the not too distant future where occurrences like this one will be more of the norm.

Take a look at this video, and watch as this pooch transitions from having a serious case of the shakes, to moving steady as a ship sailing on calm waters.

If you go in for stories about animals, give this story a read.