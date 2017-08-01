VIDEO: Chinese Taobao Models Change Poses At Lightspeed

Chinadaily.com.cn

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Now I’m pretty sure we all know the high standards set for models. They have to stick to fitness routines and strict diets. Above all, models have to learn how to adapt to a fast paced life. Especially, Taobao models in China, who can go from pose to pose lightning fast!

These models are shot for the Taobao website; the equivalence to our Amazon. Most of these models can execute two poses a second. So, thirty frames can be taken in a matter of 15 seconds flat.

It is said by China Daily, that the models manage to dish out 700 poses a day; along with 150 outfit changes. The models are allegedly given only one minute to change into the next wardrobe; with having just ten minutes for lunch. But hey, I guess it’s worth it when you make 10,000 yuan a day or $1332.00.

You think these models have the secret to modeling? Check out this 50-year-old model who seems to have the secret to eternal youth.