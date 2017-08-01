Home / TV & Film / Creator of Rick And Morty Releases Alternate Jokes That Didn’t Make The Cut In Last Season’s Finale

By on 1st August 2017
The patience required to wait for the return of your favorite show is often strenuous and probably the cause of several anxiety attacks.

Show creators know this. They probably even revel in the fact that they are increasing your stress levels by making you wait so goddamn long. Well, at least Justin Roliand cares about you.

His show, Rick and Morty, is about to launch its third season. As a beloved fan, you know this…because you’ve waited…and waited. But Justin Roliand wants to hold off your impending anxiety and ease you into the episode’s premiere.

So his gift to you is this: a short video of alternate jokes that didn’t make the cut for Season Two’s finale:

Now that we’ve all had a good, refreshing cool drink of laughs, the countdown begins until Season Three airs!

Located on Long Island, I'm an aspiring writer with a passion for everything from culture to martial arts to food, etc. I'm currently studying toward my Bachelor's degree at Stony Brook University with a Major in English and a Minor in Journalism.
