WATCH: Grandparents Smoking Weed For The First Time

When you think about your Grandparents, or indeed anyone over the age of 65, what comes to mind? Probably not these trios smoking weed for the first time…

YouTube channel Cut Video recently set up these trios to do something they had never done before – smoke marijuana. In the video, a variety of reasons are cited for such, including religion and disinterest. Their reactions are pretty amusing, with one guy asking “It smells like a dead skunk doesn’t it?”, before they all break out coughing.

Their reactions are decidely mixed, with one claiming it did nothing for him, whilst another reckons he prefers it to drinking. The latter goes on to claim his “mouth feels like a mouth of peanut butter”.

Watch the video to find out their final verdicts:

As it turns out, this is not the first video of the sort that Cut Video has produced. Previous episodes have starred Grandmas an ex police officers, which can be found below.

Perhaps some of the participants from this video shoud get in touch with these ‘Weed Nuns’.