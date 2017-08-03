VIDEO: Watch This Breathtaking Time-Lapse Of Swirling Storms

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Mike Olbinski brings us another artful piece of cinematography with his new video “Pursuit”. Named after the determination that it takes to be a storm-chaser, despite the capricious nature of the weather.

“…this film is called “Pursuit.” Because you can’t give up. Keep chasing, keep pursuing. Whatever it is. That’s the only way to get what you want.” -Mike Olbinski

94 days of work (27 of them, storm-chasing across 10 states) comes together beautifully. He catches the weather formations in crisp 4K resolution. The time-lapse does a great job of capturing the fluid nature of clouds as they bubble or roll across the sky. Fluffy, white clouds morph into rolling, dark storm-clouds. Pockets of rain form screens as they spill from the clouds.

Composer Peter Nanasi creates a powerful soundtrack that elevates the already awe-inspiring visuals to a new height. The video is an aesthetic wonderland, full of dazzling scenes and tons of background-worthy material.

You can watch the video here:

