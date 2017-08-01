Family Guy Re-Creates Bloody “Kingsman” Scene

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

This past San Diego Comic Con brought good news for Family Guy fans. The show will be coming back for its 16th season this October, and the creators have released some teasers to get some hype going. One stand-out scene is a particularly bloody fight in between Chris and Meg and the rest of their school.

It seems that Brian tweeted something that set Chris and Meg as outcasts. Then, the two of them have to fight their classmates to be able to eat in the lunchroom. The whole brawl is a reference to the “Kingsman” church fight scene; from the choice of music to the brutal take-downs:

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Family Guy might have some controversial contents, but I have to admit, they have some solid fights.

You can watch the video here:

And here’s the “Kingsman” fight for reference:

If you’re looking for some more action, then you should watch these newscasters re-create the “Anchorman” fight.