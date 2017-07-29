James Franco Stars In Horror Heist Film ‘The Vault’

Credit: FilmRise Studio

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

James Franco—and his dazzling mustache—are front and center in ‘The Vault.’

From director Dan Bush, ‘The Vault’ follows two sisters, played by Taryn Manning and Francesca Eastwood, who are forced to rob a bank to save their brother.

While that plot blurb doesn’t sound groundbreaking, it quickly becomes clear that the bank the two sisters are robbing is far from ordinary; the titular vault seems to house something supernatural and sinister. After the vault is opened, the two sisters and their hostages begin to face danger from all sides.

Check out the trailer below:

‘The Vault’ is set to be released On Demand on September 1st, which may not bode well for the film’s overall quality. Still, it looks like an exhilarating ride. And who can pass up an opportunity to watch a mustachioed James Franco?

For more Franco-related news, he and Seth Rogen are making a movie about the worst movie ever.