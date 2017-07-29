Hamburger Straws Are Japan’s Newest Food Trend

100 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Dipping fries in McDonald’s shakes? Yes. Sipping shakes through your hamburger? Maybe? Japan’s latest food trend involves placing a McDonald’s hamburger on top of your drink– puncturing the burger so that the straw goes right through– and sipping away. Not like you’d get the flavor of the burger (at least not after the first savory, clumpy gulp), but this just looks cool for pictures.

It’s like wearing a candy necklace: you rock it for a while and then conveniently eat it. Will partakers of this trend remove the hamburger first, or nosh on it like some sort of cone?

This trend is flooding Japanese Instagram and Twitter.

#おそめの #流行り#乗ってみた #スプライト#氷なし#チーズバーガー #summerbakeisyon#🌴#🌞#🍔#🍟 #🐰#🐼#🍍 #マック A post shared by みちゃき (@micyaki___n) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

#流行りの #マック らしい(笑) A post shared by 渡辺亜希子 (@watanabe_akiko) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

Why do we love looking at hamburgers so much? Because they’re aesthetically pleasing. A Japanese clothing label is even incorporating McDonald’s into their fashion.

Is McDonald’s releasing… vegan options? Find out here.