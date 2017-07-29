Hamburger Straws Are Japan’s Newest Food Trend

Dipping fries in McDonald’s shakes? Yes. Sipping shakes through your hamburger? Maybe? Japan’s latest food trend involves placing a McDonald’s hamburger on top of your drink– puncturing the burger so that the straw goes right through– and sipping away. Not like you’d get the flavor of the burger (at least not after the first savory, clumpy gulp), but this just looks cool for pictures.
It’s like wearing a candy necklace: you rock it for a while and then conveniently eat it. Will partakers of this trend remove the hamburger first, or nosh on it like some sort of cone?
This trend is flooding Japanese Instagram and Twitter.
世界中で流行っている「ドリンク×ドーナツ」🍹🍩 ん⁉️ 「ドリンク×ハンバーガー」でした👀❣️ マクドナルドのドリンクにハンバーガーを刺すという斬新な発想🏅💘 意外とインスタジェニックな1枚ですね📷🌈 これから「ドリンク× ○○」というフォトジェニックな写真が流行りそうですね😆✨
ストローにハンバーガーつまらないんですか？ pic.twitter.com/WZpew3SUXb
— 木寺 みさき (@mskota34) 24 July 2017
Why do we love looking at hamburgers so much? Because they’re aesthetically pleasing. A Japanese clothing label is even incorporating McDonald’s into their fashion.
