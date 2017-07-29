VIDEO: Waterslide Accident Results In Traumatic Brain And Spine Injuries

143 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Naturally, we all have fears that Mother Nature is gonna exert her power over us until only the fittest survive. We have fears of death, spiders, heights, and especially amusement park rides and water slides.

This girl’s fear became reality as she was enjoying a fun day in the sun. She and her friend were in the middle of a gigantic water slide (who knows how they ended up there). As soon as they saw the next person bolting down from the top, they tried to scooch down the slide. They weren’t as fast as Mother Nature wanted them to be, however, and soon, the other slider, collided right into the girl’s spine.

Yeah, I got goosebumps, too. Check out the footage here:

The girl has been hospitalized with a broken vertebra and traumatic brain injury. At the very least, thank goodness she’s alive.

I leave you with the parting words of beware of waterslides and everything else, for Mother Nature may wage war upon you to see if you come out the superior human. Good luck.

