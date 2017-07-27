Stephen Hawking Reveals His True Fear Of Aliens!

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Is Hawking’s fear of Aliens a hint at Extraterrestrial life?

Stephen Hawking is the world’s most renowned astrophysicist. His theories surrounding black holes changed the face of science forever. In fact, it will be difficult to find anyone today who doesn’t recognise the iconic Hawking name.

However, in a new documentary, ‘Stephen Hawking’s Favourite Places’, the scientist reveals an astonishing secret.

He is deeply afraid of Aliens and the destruction they could cause if we make contact with their planet;

One day, we might receive a signal from a planet like this. But we should be wary of answering back. Meeting an advanced civilization could be like Native Americans encountering Columbus. That didn’t turn out so well.

These words come from someone with the most remarkable mind, so surely we should give him some credibility? After all, many people in the science community did not believe Hawking’s theories at first. But, look how that turned out…

Is this yet another theory that we should be taking seriously?