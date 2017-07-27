227 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

This male model at first glance would appear in his early twenties. His youthful appearance is astounding when considering that his actual age is 50.

Singaporean model Chuando Tan seems to have some magic secret that preserves his youth. He is strikingly good-looking and really does not look a day over 21. Looking through his social media and considering his real age, your jaw will drop.

Take a look:

“When you choose to see the good in others, you end up finding the good in yourself” ✌️😜 #happyhumpday – 7TH JUN 21:22 A post shared by CHUANDO – Official Account (@chuando_chuandoandfrey) on Jun 7, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

#Newyear #resolution “I’ll be back!” 😂💪 A post shared by CHUANDO – Official Account (@chuando_chuandoandfrey) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:48am PST

So what is this guy’s secret?! Is it a face cream? A work-out routine that also helps maintain his ridiculously chiseled abs? Dark magic? Tan admits to no particular thing in helping him appear so youthful, but claims his regular exercise and habit of not bathing too early or too late are helpful factors.

Chuando Tan has had his share of time in the spotlight as a model but prefers to be behind the camera himself. He has his own photography company and modelling agency and spends his time shooting other gorgeous models rather than being in front of the camera like you might expect.

Modest, youthful and gorgeous. I wish I had genes that good!