Cillian Murphy And The Peaky Blinders Are Back And With More Surprises

Season three of Peaky Blinders left audiences everywhere simultaneously enraged and captivated.

Thomas Shelby spun the ultimate unseen deal by seemingly betraying his family, leaving the audience to question the outcome of the Shelby empire.

Cillian Murphy, the dynamic brain behind Tommy Shelby, tells Metro at season four’s premiere that he thinks it’s the best one yet.

The gang is all back for season four and five, according to Digital Spy, including Helen McCrory as Polly, Paul Anderson as Arthur, Sophie Rundle as Ada, Joe Cole as John and Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomans. Plus, new joiners to the series in the forms of Aidan Gillen (GOT’s “Littlefinger”) and Adrien Brody (The Pianist).

Speculations abound in regards to the series’ new characters. Digital Spy comments, “while the BBC is yet to reveal Brody’s role, it’s thought he may play the show’s next villain.”

Shooting wrapped up early July with an official launch this fall to BBC Two in the UK and Netflix in the US.

