WATCH: Peculiar Video Of Twin Peaks Star Making Lunch

Featured Image Via

A bizarre video has surfaced of a Twin Peaks star making a bento box on a Japanese channel, and no-one knows what to think about it.

Twin Peaks is an American drama series that originated in the 90s, but saw a revival earlier this year. Stars from the show include Kyle MacLachan, Michael Ontkean and Lara Flynn Boyle. Whilst originally suffering from poor ratings due to its alternative style and stiff competition, the show has subsequently gained a cult following, and the first season received fourteen Emmy nominations.

Aforementioned star MacLachlan appeared on what could be a Japanese TV show or commercial. In the video he assembles a Twin Peaks themed bento box. To anyone who may not know, a bento box is a packed single portion of food, typically containing rice, fish or meat and vegetables. The Twin Peaks theme is a slice of cheese cut into the shape of a coffee cup.

See it here:

As to the purpose of the video, and when it was filmed (note it’s very 90s aesthetic), the jury is still out.

