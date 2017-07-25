You Have To Check Out This Kit Kat Cake

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Yasumasa Takagi has invented an amazing looking Kit Kat Cake hybrid called Gateau Mignon. Before you get too excited, it’s being sold exclusively at Nestlè Japan’s Chocolatory boutique in Tokyo. For now.

It’s taken over a year for the Japanese pastry chef to determine the perfect flavors to balance out the sweetness of his cake. Instead of the traditional wafer found in Kit Kat’s, Takagi has substituted in his signature cake.

Nestlè Japan is also known for making a gold Kit Kit, even creating a contest to win a 24-karat gold version of the iconic chocolate bar.

