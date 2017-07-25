VIDEO: Lucas Rabelo’s Street Rippage In SoCal Is Insane!

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

This is going to be the best video of street rippage you have ever seen. When a Brazilian skater hits the streets of Southern California, things are bound to change.

Lucas Rabelo hails from the gnarled streets of Fortaleza city in Brazil. However, he decided to hit the streets of Southern California to change it up a bit.

Although his surroundings changed, his skating gets better than ever!

Rabelo really seems to have a talent for skating smoothly down the streets. He never loses his calm even while jumping over railings and roadblocks. Wow, talk about great balance!

In fact, Brazil seems to produce a lot of great skaters overall. With talented skaters like Luan Oliveira and Carlos Ribeiro backing Lucas Rabelo, he is definitely on his way to the top of the best skaters list.

Maybe I should make my way to Brazil to improve my nonexistent skating skills too!

