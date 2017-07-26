WATCH: Mitch Crews’s New Video Shows Aussie Surfer’s Prowess

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Any sport, at any given moment, has a few big names dominating the press. Surfer Mitch Crews of Queensland, Australia may not be up there just yet, but he’s definitely working at it. You can see this in a video he recently released, called “MITCH VID.” It shows some of his best stunts (and a few flops) from the past six months. And man, what stunts.

But Where Has Crews Been These Past Six Months?

His Instagram page is filled with pictures of how he’s kept himself busy. For starters, he’s been spending plenty of time in his hometown of Gold Coast. He doesn’t just chill at his pad, either: Crews is a pro who works at his craft regularly. Luckily, Gold Coast is close to surfing hotspots like Snapper Rocks and Tugun Beach.

Crews also made trips around the country. Earlier in the year, he rode the waves of Manly Beach and Newcastle in New South Wales. Later on, he and his surf buddies Jack Freestone, Dylan Roberts, and Tom Jennings took a two-week trip to Western Australia. From the end of March through early April, they broke out their boards at Surfer’s Point, Gnarabup, and Yallingup, all in the Margaret River region.

Some of these Australian adventures are featured as clips in this cut, filmed and edited by Mikey Mallalieu. It was produced by surfing-oriented clothing brand Reef, for which he is a brand ambassador.

Not shown in this video are some of his international adventures. His Instagram features pictures of him at the island of Bali and the beaches of Lisbon, Portugal. Bigger still is that back in April, he went to Mexico with fellow pros Mikala Jones and Evan Geiselman. Footage of him in action were featured in a video by Reef. The YouTube video’s description declares he “brought his infectious stoke and showed his capablities above and below the lip.”

So far, Crews is having a stellar 2017. We can only wonder how the rest of the year will turn out, but I know I’m looking forward to the next video!

