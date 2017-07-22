Ed Sheeran Criticized For GOT Cameo, Quits Twitter

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Game Of Thrones fans took to Twitter after Sunday’s episode, on which Ed Sheeran made a short (but very obvious) cameo. In a twist of events, said fans (millions of them, apparently) weren’t too pleased with his clip, possibly driving the singer to quit the social media platform.

Sheeran played a character singing a song to a group of soldiers who Arya Stark comes across in the forest. The song itself came directly from the book series. It was a short clip, but blatantly showcased the singer. Past celebrity cameos were more subtle (members of Coldplay and Snow Patrol) so fans are claiming that this cameo was more a stunt than anything else. An unnecessary stunt, considering the show’s popularity, but a stunt nonetheless.

The show’s producers defended the decision for the cameo, claiming they’ve been trying to get the singer on the show for ages. It was originally a prank on Maisie Williams, who is a big fan of Ed Sheeran. While she must have been thrilled, GOT fans… were not. Many took to Twitter to rant about the cameo and how it ruined the fantasy element of the series.

Watch the clip for yourself:

Now, we have to remember here: stars are humans, too. So it’s not entirely implausible that the 26-year-old would want to leave a site where people criticize and harass him. He insisted on Instagram that his departure from Twitter was not related to the backlash, but can you blame him if otherwise? It seems like too much of a coincidence.

Are you a GOT fan? Check out Season 7’s Death Odds!