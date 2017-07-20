We Had No Idea These Celebrities Were Home-Schooled

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Homeschoolers are all “weird” and “unsocialized,” right? Newsflash: not all of them! You’ll never guess how many of these superstar celebrities never went to high school. Some of them never even attended middle school!

BOTH of our Favorite Justin’s

Get ready to be surprised, because the most famous “Justin’s” were both homeschoolers. Both Justin Bieber AND Justin Timberlake are homeschool alumni!

Justin Bieber

Raised by a single mother, the famous Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, grew up in an extremely low-income neighborhood. After his work on YouTube started taking off in 2007 and he signed a contract with RBMG his success prevented him from attending his strict inflexible public school.

The only way for his fame to grow was to withdraw from public school and start homeschooling.

Justin Timberlake

Tennessee local Justin Timberlake hit stardom at an even younger age than Bieber. Whether it was his good looks, beautiful voice, or talent for acting, he literally grew up in the limelight. He was a member of Disney’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in elementary school, and even made appearances on Star Search at just twelve years old.

Switching from the spotlight to the microphone, he joined N’Syn. He was the youngest member of the group! Before graduating high school, Timberlake started focusing on his own solo-career AND acting. Just like Justin Bieber, Timberlake couldn’t have maintained such a crazy schedule and developed so many talents and interests if he had been forced to waste time in public school.

Instead, he was homeschooled all middle school and high school. As a young kid he attended an elementary school.

Selena Gomez

There’s just something about young Disney stars and homeschooling! Selena is yet another childhood star that found herself more successful than the public-school system could handle!

While starring in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club and The Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena was taught at home or in an area on the set of different shows she was involved in!

Venus and Serena Williams

If one was going to homeschool, they both were! If you want to become the best you can be at a sport, it takes 100% dedication. When you’re working out more hours per day than most kids pay attention in school, alternative education becomes your only option.

Although Serena Williams homeschooled all the way through graduation, her sister decided to follow her passion of “fashion,” and attended a brick and mortar school to finish a fashion degree.

Elon Musk Is a Homeschool Dad

Love him or hate him, Elon Musk is undoubtedly one of the most successful entrepreneurs, businessmen, and inventors of our generation (dare I say, millennium). The forward thinker wasn’t homeschooled himself, although he has confessed during interviews that he wished he was.

Elon Musk hates the public-school system so much he actually created his own school in order to “unschool” his kids.

A Whole Lot of Presidents

Do you consider the president of the United States a celebrity? Like it or not, the man in the oval office receives a lot of attention. Enough that it’s worth noting just how many presidents were educated within the comfort of their own home.

Without doing exhaustive research, it was easy to find fourteen presidents who “graduated from homeschool.” Here’s the list: Washington, Adams, Quincy Adams, Jefferson, Madison, Jackson, Lincoln, Tyler, Harrison, Roosevelt, FDR, Cleveland, Garfield, and Wilson.

Interested in homeschooling? Read some free articles to teach you how to get started homeschooling.